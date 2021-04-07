Now You Can Check If Your Accessories Are Compatible With Your iPhone With ‘Find My’

In recent news, Apple has launched a new application called ‘Find My Certification Asst.’ (FCMA) which is specifically developed for the iPhone users and MFi (Made for iPhone) Licensees who need to test whether their accessories are compatible with their iPhone or is it just a random rip-off.

This operates in conjunction with Apple’s ‘Find My’ network which allows users to find lost Apple devices such as iPhone, AirPods, etc. Hence, adding the feature to check compatible devices is another flashy add-on for Apple to ensure their consumers use only the verified accessories.

With the introduction of the FCMA app, it’s clear that Apple is looking to launch a third-party device program in the near future hence ensuring that the company has all hands control on everything Apple-related.

Moreover, according to the description of the application, MFi Licensees can use the FCMA app to test the discovery, connection, and other key requirements for their accessories that will incorporate Apple’s Find My network technology. The app also points to information about the Find My network certification program on Apple’s MFi Portal which you can check out by clicking here.

The application also allows device makers to run numerous tests in different areas such as sound, connectivity, and more. With Apple expanding the Find My service, it is expected that the company will be focusing on third-party services which will give them an edge in terms of profit.