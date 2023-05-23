Nust’s Pioneering Pakistani Students Drive Innovation with Electric Cars

In a remarkable display of determination and ingenuity, students and faculty members at the Pakistan Navy Engineering College-National University of Sciences and Technology (PNEC-NUST) have unveiled their latest achievement—a cutting-edge formula electric racing cars. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the journey of the students, who have faced numerous challenges along the way.

The unveiling ceremony at a local hotel showcased the incredible progress made by the team. The event featured inspiring videos that captured the students’ arduous and motivating journey of designing and constructing an electric vehicle (EV). The project aligns with the Formula Student competition, a global engineering challenge where student teams design, build, test, and race formula-style racing cars on a smaller scale.

PNEC students made their initial foray into the Formula Student competition in Germany back in 2012. Unfortunately, their first batch of electric cars did not pass technical inspection, preventing them from competing. Undeterred, they faced subsequent challenges with unwavering determination, overcoming obstacles and continuously improving their skills. However, their progress was temporarily halted by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent visa issues.

Nonetheless, the graduating students made it a priority to train their juniors before leaving PNEC, ensuring the legacy of innovation would continue. Their efforts have culminated in the creation of a remarkable formula racing car—an electric vehicle that runs on a 350V battery and requires only two hours to charge.

The team behind this exceptional achievement consists of 14 dedicated members, including seven girls and seven boys from the electrical and mechanical departments. Additionally, there are 25 trainees working alongside the core team, poised to take over once they graduate from PNEC-NUST.

Bilal Mohammed Khan, a faculty adviser, and associate professor at PNEC-NUST, has been closely involved with the students throughout their journey. He emphasized the meticulous selection process for the core team’s drivers, ensuring they possess a delicate build to reduce the vehicle’s weight. With a touch of humor, he likened their selection to jockeys being lightweight to not burden racehorses.

Commandant Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja, speaking at the event, commended the rich history of PNEC-NUST’s student teams and societies working on extraordinary projects. He mentioned their venture into artificial intelligence and highlighted FERN as one of their prominent societies. He praised the team’s dedication, particularly acknowledging the girls who willingly work late into the night, refusing to leave until their tasks are complete.

In his speech, team manager Ali Kashif Rasool expressed gratitude to his team, teachers, sponsors, partners, and, most importantly, their parents. With a sheepish smile, he apologized to their parents for coming home at odd hours due to their unwavering commitment to the project.

While FERN’s achievement is indeed commendable, it is not the only instance of Pakistani students making strides in the realm of electric cars. Universities across the country have fostered a culture of innovation, encouraging students to explore the potential of sustainable transportation.

In recent years, multiple Pakistani universities have participated in competitions and showcased their own electric vehicle designs. These initiatives serve as platforms for students to apply their theoretical knowledge, harness their engineering skills, and tackle real-world challenges.

The success of these projects relies on the collective efforts of students, faculty members, sponsors, and supporters. The collaboration fosters an environment that nurtures creativity and instills a passion for technological advancement.

Beyond the Formula Student competition, these electric car projects play a crucial role in promoting sustainable mobility and raising awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. By investing their time, energy, and intellect, Pakistani students are contributing to the global shift towards clean and efficient transportation.

The development of electric vehicles by Pakistani students is not limited to PNEC-NUST. Several other universities across the country have also taken up similar initiatives, contributing to the collective effort in promoting sustainable mobility. These projects have not only garnered attention domestically but have also gained recognition internationally. The involvement of Pakistani students in electric car competitions and their ability to compete with established teams from around the world is a testament to their talent, ingenuity, and dedication.

The success of these electric car projects is owed in large part to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders. Faculty members provide guidance and expertise, sponsors offer financial support, and industry partners contribute resources and technical assistance. This collective approach fosters an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, nurturing the next generation of engineers and leaders in the field of electric vehicles.

Beyond the immediate benefits of participating in competitions and building electric vehicles, these projects have broader implications for Pakistan’s sustainable development goals. Electric vehicles not only reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels but also offer economic opportunities in terms of job creation and the growth of related industries. The efforts of these students in designing and building electric cars contribute to the overall national agenda of a greener and more sustainable future.

As Pakistan moves towards a more sustainable transportation landscape, it is essential to recognize and support the endeavors of these talented students. Their innovations and accomplishments in the field of electric vehicles inspire others to explore alternative solutions for cleaner and more efficient mobility. By investing in research, development, and educational programs, Pakistan can nurture a culture of innovation and create an ecosystem that promotes the growth and adoption of electric vehicles, ultimately benefiting both the environment and the economy.

The unveiling of the formula electric racing car by the students and faculty of PNEC-NUST is a testament to their perseverance, dedication, and innovative spirit. Their journey, marked by triumphs and setbacks, showcases the tremendous potential of Pakistani students in the field of electric vehicle development. With their achievements, they inspire not only their peers but also the entire nation to embrace sustainable technology and contribute to a greener future.

Read More: