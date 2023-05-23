WhatsApp Editing Option: Now You Can Edit Messages With A 15-Minute Time Limit

WhatsApp Edit Button: the option can work by long pressing the message and choosing ‘edit’ in the drop-down menu. The modified feature will carry the label ‘edited’ without showing the edit history

WhatsApp is constantly working hard and trying to bring new features from time to time. Recently, the widely used messaging app service WhatsApp has announced one of the most anticipated features i.e. message editing.

Indeed, the edit message feature was the most awaited option by users. On Monday, the Meta Platform Inc-owned messaging app said in a blog post that,” for the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp.

Amazingly, the new feature will help you to control your chats, even on sent messages. From editing a misspelling to adding extra context to a message, now you will have more power over your chats.

Moreover, what you have to do is to long-press on a sent message and choose ‘edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.

Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post updated that, “users can now modify a message within fifteen minutes of sending the message. If you want to do so ,you can press and hold on a message,and tap on the edit option to alter the message”.

In addition, he also stated,” The edited message will have an “edited” tag next to the time stamp to mark the change. However, the app won’t maintain any correction history. Other users won’t be able to see the previous versions of edited messages”.

Moreover, “We are excited that you will now have more control over your chats, such as correcting misspellings or adding more context to a message. For this, within 15 minutes of sending the message,you have to tap and hold that message for a while and then select the option of ‘Edit’ from the menu”, stated the company.

Until now, users had no option except to delete a message or send a correction in a separate message. Whereas, the previous year, the chat app increased the time limit to delete a message from 48 hours to 60 hours.

In contrast, WhatsApp competitors like Telegram and Signal had also provided the opportunity to edit messages. With iOS 16, Apple also launched an option to edit and unsend messages sent via iMessage.

Additionally, Twitter had also introduced the edit button for paid users last year. Whereas, the time limit to modify a message is not as generous as Telegram’s 48-hour window.

We all do typo errors in our messages, but the editing feature will let you quickly correct your mistakes instead of sending another message.

On the other hand, when anyone deletes any message it doesn’t completely disappear from the conversation, which is quite confusing. Instead, it sends a messages note that says “This message was deleted”.

According to the company, the new feature is already rolling out and will be available to everyone in a few weeks. As the feature will be available, users will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.

