OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi

Currently on his visit to India, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the Indian PM was excited about AI and that the meeting was very productive

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who is currently on his visit to India has just had a meeting with the Indian PM Narendra Modi and discussed artificial intelligence at length. Sitting down in front of hundreds of media personnel, the two had discussions about the different applications of artificial intelligence, while also discussing the future of AI in India.

Speaking about his meeting, Altman said that it was ‘fantastic and enjoyable’ and that the Indian PM was enthused about AI technology. Altman also complimented Modi’s detailed insights and observation about the use cases and advantages of AI technology.

great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/EzxVD0UMDM — Sam Altman (@sama) June 9, 2023

This meeting comes at a time where the Indian government is looking forward to regulating AI technology through the Digital India Bill.

“We discussed the opportunities before the country (India), as well as what the country should do,” said Altman, while also adding that a global control over AI technology is also important.

This marks the second time that the OpenAI CEO has suggested that countries should join hands and create an international body to control AI and create collective regulations to avoid any dangers that the technology brings with itself.

India’s minister of state for information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, however showed disagreement to regulatory solutions suggested by Altman. Chandrasekhar says that while Altman is a wise man and has his own ideas, we also have smart minds and have our own ideas for AI regulations.

