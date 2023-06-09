High Speed Train Cuts Travel Time Between Jeddah and Makkah to 5 Minutes

Covering a distance of over 80 kilometers, a trip from Jeddah to Makkah usually takes up to 50 minutes while traveling through the highway

If you are amongst the few lucky muslims that have got a chance to perform the Hajj or Umrah, and landed in the Saudi capital city of Jeddah upon your arrival, you would have probably booked bus or train tickets that take you to the holy cities, but the 80 kilometer journey can be long and takes up to 50 minutes by road.

Determined to cut down this travel time and offer easier solutions to travelers, the Saudi government has announced a new ‘high speed’ train that will cut down travel time between Jeddah and Makkah to 5 minutes.

To successfully build and launch this train, the Saudi government is availing the services of a US-based company named the ‘Virgin Hyperloop’, which creates a near vacuum environment inside a tube, enabling high speeds and low energy travels.

Completely eliminating aerodynamic drag, battery powered pods inside this tube can glide as fast as 1078 kms, while the passengers inside sit completely comfortable and unaffected by the high speeds.

Introducing a similar train between Riyadh and Jeddah will reduce the 9+ hour journey into a train ride that’s less than an hour, whereas the same train will reduce the journey between Riyadh and Dubai to 51 minutes only, sounds too good to be true right?

A groundbreaking innovation, these hyperloop trains will revolutionize travel by carrying thousands of people at airplane speeds, while also giving out no direct emissions.

Initiating this plan, the Saudi government will become the world’s first government to adopt the hyperloop technology.

Jeddah to Makkah in 5 mins through #Hyperloop 🇸🇦 The Hyperloop Technology will help connect Neom, the Red Sea Project, Jeddah, Makkah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat. The Hyperloop technology would allow people to travel from;#Jeddah to #Makkah: 5 minutes.… pic.twitter.com/77wJ8Zu0ml — 🇸🇦هنادي العضيب🌴 (@hanadiOtaibi) June 5, 2023

