Openai Drops Gpt 5 Launch Tease With Cryptic Message

OpenAI has dropped a major hint about the long-anticipated GPT-5 launch, sending the tech world into a frenzy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company wrote “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10 AM PT,” replacing the “S” in “livestream” with the number 5. This cryptic teaser is widely seen as a signal that GPT-5 is about to be unveiled.

LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2025

The cleverly altered spelling sparked immediate speculation across social media, with many interpreting it as confirmation that OpenAI’s next-generation AI model is ready to go public. If confirmed, the GPT-5 launch would be OpenAI’s biggest announcement since GPT-4 was released in 2023.

Altman’s Posts Fuel Speculation Around GPT-5

Adding to the buzz, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a screenshot on Sunday that showed “ChatGPT 5” at the top-left corner of the interface. Just a day later, OpenAI’s Head of Applied Research tweeted, “excited to see how the public responds to GPT-5!”

These remarks come shortly after Altman stated in July that GPT-5 would be released “soon,” heightening expectations. Altman previously teased GPT-5’s debut during OpenAI’s strategic roadmap presentation. With the Thursday livestream approaching, speculation is quickly turning into anticipation.

Testers Offer First Impressions of GPT-5

According to a Reuters report, two early testers who signed non-disclosure agreements said GPT-5 performs impressively in areas like coding and solving complex math and science problems. However, they also noted that the leap from GPT-4 to GPT-5 may not be as significant as the shift from GPT-3 to GPT-4.

Still, the testers highlighted meaningful improvements in accuracy and reliability, especially in technical tasks. These early impressions add weight to the hype surrounding the potential release.

All signs now indicate that OpenAI is preparing for a major reveal. Whether the “LIVE5TREAM” actually marks the official GPT-5 launch, or another major update, the world will be watching closely this Thursday.