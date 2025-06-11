By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Openai Pivots To Google Cloud From Microsoft In A Shocking Move

Expect the unexpected with the way ChatGPT-Google Cloud collab!



You heard it here: OpenAI has partnered with Google Cloud to supercharge its AI infrastructure. It will mark as a major shift for OpenAI, which has leaned heavily on Microsoft Azure since 2019.

But as ChatGPT’s popularity explodes, so does its hunger for computing power, and maybe, one cloud just isn’t enough anymore.

ChatGPT Is Not Just On Google Cloud

OpenAI’s decision to add Google Cloud to its roster isn’t just a backup plan; it’s a necessity. With ChatGPT now serving hundreds of millions of users and more powerful models on the horizon, OpenAI needs serious horsepower.



Enter Google’s ultra-efficient TPUs (tensor processing units), which will help shoulder the load and keep the chatbot running smoothly.

Frenemies in the Cloud Game

Let’s not forget: OpenAI and Google are anything but buddies in the AI arena. Their products, ChatGPT and Gemini, are direct competitors.

Yet when it comes to computing infrastructure, even fierce rivals can put aside their differences. The deal proves a simple truth: in the AI race, raw compute power matters more than corporate drama.

Google Cloud vs Microsoft Azure

The market noticed. Alphabet’s stock saw a 2% bump, while Microsoft dipped slightly by 0.6%. Analysts see this as a win for Google Cloud, which has long tried to close the gap with AWS and Azure. Now, with OpenAI’s business on board, it’s got a major new badge of credibility.

OpenAI’s Cloud Buffet Strategy

This isn’t OpenAI ditching Microsoft. Instead, it’s expanding its menu. The company now taps into multiple cloud providers—including CoreWeave, Oracle, SoftBank, and now Google—under its ambitious “Stargate” AI infrastructure project. It’s also working on building its own chips and custom data centers, aiming for total control over its future.

Why This Surprise Deal Matters

  • For OpenAI: It unlocks the compute capacity needed to scale ChatGPT and future AI models.

  • For Google Cloud: It’s a massive validation of its infrastructure and a big win in the cloud wars.

  • For the AI Industry: It signals a new age where rivals may team up.

As AI models get larger and smarter, the infrastructure demands will only grow. In this high-stakes game of digital muscle, the real winners might be those who know when to compete, and when to collaborate.

