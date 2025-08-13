By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
ChatGPT

OpenAI launched GPT-5 last week, promising to simplify the ChatGPT experience. The company presented it as a “one size fits all” AI model. This model was designed with a router that would automatically choose the best way to answer user questions. OpenAI said this approach would remove the need for its complex model picker menu, a feature CEO Sam Altman has openly criticized. However, just days after launch, it appears GPT-5 has not delivered the unified AI experience OpenAI hoped for.

On Tuesday, Altman revealed on X that GPT-5 now offers three modes: Auto, Fast, and Thinking.

These options are available to all ChatGPT users through the model picker. The Auto mode works like the router originally announced for GPT-5. However, the Fast and Thinking modes allow users to bypass it, directly accessing faster or slower AI responses.

In addition, Altman announced that paid users can once again access legacy AI models. These include GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and o3, which were removed just last week. GPT-4o is now included in the model picker by default, while the others can be added via ChatGPT’s settings.

Chatgpt 5

Altman also noted that GPT-5’s personality will soon feel warmer, without being as overly expressive as GPT-4o. He emphasized the company’s goal of providing more per-user customization for AI personalities.

The return of multiple models means the model picker is once again complex. This suggests GPT-5’s router alone has not met user expectations. Many hoped GPT-5 would replicate the groundbreaking impact of GPT-4, but its rollout has faced challenges.

The removal of GPT-4o and other models initially triggered user backlash. Many had grown attached to specific model personalities and responses. Altman assured users that in the future, they will receive advance notice before GPT-4 or similar models are removed again.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

