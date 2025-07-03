By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 59 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Opera GX has introduced a unique feature that promises to elevate personalization for gamers and everyday users alike. As part of its latest update, the browser now supports full cursor customization—a feature gamers have long wanted. Recently, Opera launched updates for both Opera One and its gamer-focused browser. Among them, cursor customization caught everyone’s attention. It’s now easier than ever to match your browser with your gaming setup.

Previously, users needed extensions or third-party software to customize cursors, often facing compatibility issues. Now, thanks to Opera’s collaboration with Sweezy Cursors, users can enjoy seamless, built-in options.

More than 30 cursor packs are offered, both static and animated. Users can access them through the GX Store by simply clicking “Apply.” Security concerns have been addressed. All cursors are hosted and executed locally, reducing risk and ensuring performance remains smooth and unaffected.

Despite the limited initial library, Opera confirmed future collaborations with popular game studios. These will introduce branded cursor packs tied to well-known game titles.

Moreover, the Tab Islands feature is now pushed to the stable version of the browser, organizing tabs into grouped clusters. In addition, Opera One and Opera GX now include Opera Translate, a built-in translation tool supporting over 40 languages, powered by Lingvanex.

To explore these features, download the latest version of either browser or wait for the update rollout.

