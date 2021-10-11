Pak, Italy need to enhance cooperation in technology transfer: Italian Ambassador

According to Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, the business communities of Pakistan and Italy need to come closer together in an attempt to enhance cooperation in bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

In a statement to APP, the Italian envoy explained that there exist vast opportunities for investment cooperation between the two nations which could prove to be mutually beneficial.

He said the Italian embassy in Islamabad would make every effort to assist the local business communities and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in this regard.

“Our embassy is ready to negotiate with local investors and businesses, especially the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to facilitate for business visas to the traders,” he said.

The Italian envoy said the right businessmen and people certified by the chamber were also ready to provide visa facilitation.

He mentioned that currently, businesses and new economic missions were being opened in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The ambassador noted that later this would be expanded to other potential trade hubs to boost economic and trade integration between the two countries.

He said green economy, transfer of technology for the industrial sector including textiles and agro industry, construction sector, education and health were major areas of focus to extend the bilateral cooperation.

He said he would also encourage exchange of students to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Pakistan and Italy enjoy a strong bond, with the envoy noting that the European nation hosted the largest Pakistani diaspora out of all the European Union (EU) countries.