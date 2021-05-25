News

Pakistan Develops A New Homemade anti-COVID Vaccine Called ‘PakVac’

Usman Aslam

In recent news, Pakistan developed a new homemade vaccine called ‘PakVac’ with the help of China’s Cansino Bio after numerous testing and evaluation. Through this, the country aims to reduce its dependency on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Initially, the company started using vaccination provided by the government of China. The vaccination started with frontline healthcare and then senior citizens. As of now, Pakistan has now started the vaccination phase for citizens within the age of 30 and above.

Moreover, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan commended the NIH Pakistan team on the successful development of the vaccine in a recent tweet.

He further added that the vaccine had passed the rigorous internal quality assurance testing as it was paramount. In addition to this, an official from the NHS stated that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the NIH would be able to produce over 3 million doses of ‘PakVac’ per month.

However, the Chinese vaccination i.e. CanSino would be available for citizens by the end of May and would slowly move on to PakVac.

