News, Technology

Samsung Announces Smart Monitors Of Different Versions

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam

Samsung is set to expand its Smart Monitor range which includes 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5 version which marks this as the biggest and smallest smart monitor available.

Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor last year which is the ‘do-it-all’ display designed for both work and entertainment. The screens rock built-in speakers and bring about the concept of a smart TV in an elegant way. This has been achieved through the Tizen platform.

It can run applications such as Netflix via the device and even remote desktop. Moreover, this extends to productivity platforms such as Office 365. The Smart Monitors also work with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby and has Samsung’s desktop-style environment that runs on Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Smart Monitors
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

