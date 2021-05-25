Samsung Announces Smart Monitors Of Different Versions

Samsung is set to expand its Smart Monitor range which includes 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5 version which marks this as the biggest and smallest smart monitor available.

Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor last year which is the ‘do-it-all’ display designed for both work and entertainment. The screens rock built-in speakers and bring about the concept of a smart TV in an elegant way. This has been achieved through the Tizen platform.

It can run applications such as Netflix via the device and even remote desktop. Moreover, this extends to productivity platforms such as Office 365. The Smart Monitors also work with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby and has Samsung’s desktop-style environment that runs on Galaxy smartphones.