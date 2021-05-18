News

Pakistan installs 4G station at K2 base camp to support mountaineers

In line with the government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

According to Business Recorder, PTA has announced that a 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) has been installed at K2 Base camp area of Concordia in order to provide better communication facilities to mountaineers and trekkers.

The site has been named Ali Sadpara in loving memory of the late mountaineer. The site has been made operational by the Special Communication Organization (SCO) to ensure excellent communication facilities at the world’s second tallest peak K2 base camp. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The regulator said that mobile coverage and internet access will prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and that it will offer assistance in emergency situations.

It will also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring. It is an evidence of Government, regulator and operators’ efforts to provide better communication facilities in every nook and corner of the country, said PTA.

Earlier this year, PM Imran Khan announced the initiation of 3G/4G services in the remote regions of North Waziristan, explaining that it was “important for education and development”. In general, the number of 3G/4G users in Pakistan has been following an upward trajectory for a while, with a boost of 2 million observed between July 2020 and August 2020 alone.

