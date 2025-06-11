By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Internet Boom Drives Record 28 Billion Gb Data Usage

Broadband consumption in Pakistan has surged to an all-time high, with users consuming approximately 27,897 petabytes (or nearly 28 billion GB) of data through mobile and fixed broadband services during the fiscal year 2024–25.



This marks a major leap in the country’s digital trajectory and reflects the deepening role of the internet in everyday life.

This explosive growth in internet consumption is more than just a statistic. It represents a societal shift. From remote work and online education to digital payments and streaming, Pakistanis are relying on the internet like never before. The trend is pushing telecom operators, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the government to further accelerate infrastructure investment.

Backbone of the ‘Digital Pakistan’ Vision

The government has identified broadband access as a cornerstone of the “Digital Pakistan” initiative. From boosting economic output to transforming how public services are delivered, broadband is no longer a luxury. It’s a national priority.



Since the rollout of 3G and 4G in 2014, the broadband landscape has been reshaped significantly. The PTA has overseen multiple spectrum auctions and renewals from 2016 to 2021. It has also implemented spectrum reframing and enforced stricter rollout obligations for telecom providers.

These regulatory efforts have fueled 4G expansion and laid the groundwork for even faster technologies in the future.

The digital boom is also reflected in subscription growth. From 58.7 million in FY2018 to 147.2 million by March 2025, broadband subscriptions jumped by a massive 151%. This increase spans both mobile and fixed broadband services, showcasing strong demand in both cities and rural regions.

As Pakistan’s internet appetite grows, the country faces the dual challenge of meeting this demand and ensuring equal access across regions. But if current trends continue, Pakistan is well on its way to becoming a truly connected, digital-first society.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

