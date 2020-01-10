Pakistan IT ministry sets up a committee for 5G development

As Jazz and Zong are working to bring 5G services to the country, the government surely needs to do something to guide the technology’s development. For this reason, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has constituted an advisory committee to define the roadmap and finalize recommendations for the introduction of 5G technology in Pakistan.

The committee is responsible for the development of a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan. It will also formulate working groups for 5G Spectrum Management, telecom infrastructure development, telecom regulations review including health and safety, and 5G applications and its use cases.

The committee comprises members from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), PM Office SRIU (Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit), PM Taskforce on IT & Telecom, academia, cellular mobile operators and telecom vendors.

According to PTA, the rapid growth in mobile data traffic and consumer demand for enhanced mobile broadband experience have led to an increasing emphasis on the upcoming fifth generation of mobile technology (5G). This committee will hopefully ensure the smooth running of all 5G related developments.

