Pakistan Launches First Locally Built Assault Boat

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Bharia Boat Building Yard launched its first 12T marine Assault Boat on 5 Dec. The initiative has been taken to facilitate Karachi in terms of technology. The deal is as a part of technology transfer deal with Polish shipbuilder Techno Marine.

The deal depicts Techno Marine’s expanding presence in Pakistan. The established company has already supplied 30 Chaser TM-1226 rigid inflatable boats for Pakistan’s naval special forces.

Although, the agreement for the marine Assault boats came in to action in 2018. The information at hand indicates that two 12T vessels.

However, Pakistan Navy ordered 18 12T boats based on two types, according to a spokesperson of Bharia Boat Building Yard told Defense News.

Moreover, Karachi Naval Dockyard is planning to build and powered them by outboard engines. Whereas, the Navy hired Bharia to make those powered by water jets.

Currently, Bharia is planning to build the remaining three of four vessels and in contract with others to produce it.

According to the spokesperson, all efforts are underway to secure more domestic customers for Bharia-built boats.

Besides, the design for Pakistan’s locally constructed Jurrat-class missile boats and M-16 fast assault boats. The boats are comparable to the 12T were provided to Thailand’s Marsun shipyard in the years 2003 and 2004. Whereas, M-16 ships no longer able to satisfy Pakistan Navy requirements.

The main Naval base in Ormara and the commercial port of Gawadar are the two sensitive areas. According to the spokesperson 12T is for surveillance. Moreover, Creek Areas are the disputed borders with India around the Sir Creek. It is a place where the land border reaches the Arabian Sea.

Though, the Pakistan Marine Service patrols the Creek area with British built Griffon Hovercraft. The 12T enables a more effective patrolling presence into the disputed area of the sea.

The 12T is fully equipped with twin inboard Cummins powered Hamilton water jets. The water jets can easily reach 42 knots. Moreover, it also has a navigational suite from British company Raymarine.

