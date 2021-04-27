Pakistan Made Ventilators Did Not Operate Properly

Recently the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, senator Shibli Faraz, visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) where he had mentioned to the general media that ventilators which were manufactured by NRTC and other private companies were not fully functioning.

The senator further highlighted that proper supplies of oxygen in mass numbers are required after observing the critical situation of the pandemic in the country. Moreover, he added that there are problems steel mills are facing towards the activation of the oxygen plant. However, the biggest issue was that only 4 out of 16 ventilators designed by private companies were operational and the rest did not meet the respective requirements.

According to recent statistics, there are about 150 ventilators in KPK, 1,300 in Punjab while Balochistan has only 49 ventilators which is the lowest number in the entire country. In addition to this, the respective authorities mentioned that private hospitals in enormous urban areas like Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot have nearly 150 ventilators in around 30 hospitals. But these figures are still very less as compared to the patients being diagnosed with Covid-19. However, the government is taking action to dispatch new ventilators to all hospitals.

Moreover, the senator had stated that upon seeing the critical situation of India, Pakistan will do its best to support India as this is a matter of humanity.