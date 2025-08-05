Pakistan Pubg Mobile Team 4thrives Shines At Pmwc 2025 Grand Finals

Pakistan PUBG Mobile Team 4Thrives continues to make waves on the global Esports scene, securing an impressive seventh-place finish at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025.

In the grand finals, Pakistan PUBG Mobile Team 4Thrives accumulated 109 points and bagged $80,000 in prize money. Adding their group stage earnings of $77,000, the team’s total winnings amounted to $157,000, which translates to over Rs4 crore.

During the PMWC finals, team member Falak Sher “FALAK” delivered a standout performance, ranking as the sixth top fragger and third-highest in overall damage dealt. The team’s journey to the PMWC finals began with a consistent run in the survival stage, where they secured direct qualification for the grand finals. In the group stage, 4Thrives claimed second place overall with 111 kills, 65 eliminations, and two Chicken Dinners.

This achievement marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time a Pakistan PUBG Mobile Team has reached the finals of an S-tier PUBG Mobile tournament. The team lineup consists of Falak Sher “FALAK,” Sameer Khan “Nocki,” Hasnain Rehman “T24OP,” Shayan Asad “IQ,” and Niash Hassan “CAIRO,” with Usman Tariq “SHAHEEN” serving as the manager and analyst. IQ leads the squad as the in-game leader, while FALAK is also the team’s owner.

Formed on December 1, 2024, the team has reached this stage in less than nine months and operates without any sponsorship. Unlike other top-tier teams backed by major organizations, 4Thrives has carved its path through sheer talent, dedication, and self-management.

Their breakthrough came earlier this year with a third-place finish at PMSL CSA Spring 2025, where they earned $18,750 and became the first Pakistan PUBG Mobile Team to qualify for the Esports World Cup. Their steady climb through domestic tournaments like PMNC Pakistan paved the way for this global success.

Looking ahead, 4Thrives is a strong contender for a partner team slot in PMSL Fall 2025. The PMGC points they have accumulated also put them in a favorable position to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025.

The PMWC is part of the broader Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, which boasts a total prize pool of $70 million across titles like Tekken, Free Fire, Dota 2, Valorant, and more. The PUBG Mobile World Cup alone featured a $3 million prize pool, drawing top teams from around the world.