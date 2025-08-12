Pakistan has started work on its first Centre of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA), a Rs. 2.52 billion project. The Ignite National Technology Fund is leading this landmark initiative to transform the country’s gaming and animation industry. HUM Networks won the project after a competitive bidding process and a year of evaluations. Work officially began on August 1, 2025. The center will run for five years and three months. It will provide training, innovation facilities, and industry growth opportunities. CEGA aims to boost skills, create jobs, and expand Pakistan’s share in the global gaming market.

The goal is to make Pakistan a leading regional player in gaming and animation. CEGA will feature advanced equipment and co-working spaces. It will also run specialized training programs for young professionals. These programs will help develop high-demand skills and create career opportunities. Ignite expects the project to generate significant economic value for the country.

Pakistan’s gaming industry earned $170 million in revenue last year. Over 8,000 professionals are currently active in this field. The country produces more than 30,000 ICT graduates every year. It also has a young, English-speaking population. With 195 million mobile subscribers and 119 million 3G/4G users, the market potential is strong.

The journey to CEGA began in May 2024. The procurement process involved technical and financial evaluations, grievance hearings, and committee reviews. HUM Networks was approved in May 2025 after thorough deliberations. The contract was signed on July 15, 2025. The project follows Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for transparency and compliance.

Ignite officials believe CEGA will raise Pakistan’s creative and technical capacity. They expect it to inspire innovation in digital content. By merging technology, arts, and media, the center will serve both local and global markets. The project will help build a sustainable ecosystem for gaming and animation in Pakistan.