Pakistan To Launch Digital Prize Bonds With A Maximum Prize of Rs.4M

Amidst the current technological epoch that witnesses an unprecedented shift towards digital solutions, Pakistan is making significant strides in embracing digitalization. The most recent reports unveil the Federal government’s imminent launch of Digital Prize Bonds within the nation. In an initial move, a Digital Prize Bond with a face value of Rs1,000 is poised for introduction, offering an enticing maximum prize of Rs4 million.

Prize bonds are like buying a lottery ticket, with the aim to win the top prize, except in case you don’t win, you still don’t lose the original amount spent on a specific bond.Every 3 months, State Bank draws lots to see if any prize bonds win any money. If you bag the prize bond, you can simply cash in your prize bond.

In case, if you do not win anything, you can either wait for the next draw or simply turn in the prize bond to the bank in exchange for the cash you paid for it. Prize Bond Schedule starts on January 01, 2023, till December 15, 2023. Bonds are available for denominations of Rs100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000.

According to sources within the media, subsequent phases will witness the introduction of scripless bonds in denominations of Rs500, Rs5,000, and Rs10,000, thereby expanding the digital bond portfolio.

The esteemed Central Directorate of National Savings will spearhead the issuance of these revolutionary digital bonds, establishing their accessibility through the cutting-edge Digital Prize Bond Gateway. This groundbreaking online platform is conveniently reachable via a dedicated mobile application or other officially endorsed digital financial channels.

Remarkably, those who procure these innovative bonds a month ahead of the scheduled draw date will stand eligible for prizes in the upcoming draw, specific to the denomination they hold. Akin to a well-orchestrated tradition, the CDNS will duly unveil the draw schedule at the dawn of each new calendar year, ensuring transparency and equitable opportunity. Furthermore, the eagerly anticipated outcomes of these draws will be publicly disclosed in the official Gazette, solidifying the authenticity and credibility of the entire process.

