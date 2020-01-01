Pakistani Engineer designed a device to save lives and combat against smog

Hasan Zaidi an engineer by profession has designed an air purifier at home to fight against the toxic weather conditions. It took Zaidi six months to carefully construct the air purifier.

In a span of 3 months, the 31-year-old has sold over 500 air purifier units. Each purifier is sold for PKR 16000 or $103. He is, however, refusing hundreds of orders these days mainly because of a lack of manpower and very limited resources.

His generated model is indeed cheaper than the imported purifiers. Not just that all the other models cost 3 or 4 times more than what Hassan Zaidi is charging. CEO of Autosoft Dynamics Sadia Khan: “Now its less of a luxury and more of a necessity.” The company acquired a dozen of the air purifier that Zaidi has made so that its employers can “breathe safely.” The rate of air pollution has increased drastically in Pakistan.

An air purifier is an air cleaning machine that removes toxic contaminant particles from the air thus making it fresh and healthy. The air purifier is very beneficial for allergy sufferers and asthma patients whose condition gets worsen with poor quality air.

The air mostly contains traces of low-quality diesel fumes, cold winter temperature coalesces, and smoke from burned off seasonal crops. According to a 2015 report published by a scientific Journal (the Lancet), almost 135,000 Pakistanis died due to the poorest air quality conditions of Pakistan. As the Pakistani government is slowly acting on this severe matter, the public has taken the matter in their own hands. According to a website known as Pakistan air Quality, Pakistan has experienced only 10 hours of good quality air in the entire 2019.

