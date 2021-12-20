Pakistani executive among top 20 IT leaders at World CIO 200 Summit

Muhammad Umar Ilyas of Group EVP – Data Centre and Technology Operations (PTCL and Ufone) has bagged a global award recognizing his achievements at a prestigious ceremony.

Ilyas has been recognized as one of the top 20 chief information officers (CIOs) in the world at the World CIO 200 Summit, as reported by Geo News.

The summit, established back in 2017, is a multinational CIO accomplishment recognition ceremony that essentially highlights the achievements of the digital leaders of our time.

Event management company Loco Services took the initiative for the encouragement and recognition of Pakistan’s CIOs at the global level. As the country partner at the CIO Summit, it has managed to introduce Pakistan to an important platform.

By participating in the summit, Pakistan is able to promote and showcase its tech talent and leadership as well as provide its CIOs with a stage to whereby their accomplishments can be recognized.

As Manager Director of Loco Services Muhammad Umer Khokhar explains, the platform is unique in terms of allowing for a safe exchange of ideas and thoughts.

“This unique platform grows IT leaders, speaks with one voice on issues facing CIOs, and builds a vendor-neutral community for safe exchange of ideas and best practices,” he said.

“Pakistan being part of the World CIO 200 Summit is such a great achievement and always one step ahead towards the promotion and recognition of tech experts in Pakistan,” the director added.

After receiving numerous nominations and evaluating them, 200 top CIOs were shortlisted and nominated for the DX Inspire Awards 2021 to be announced in this year’s event. The shortlisted CIOs include 12 of the most accomplished IT heads from Pakistan.