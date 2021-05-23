Pakistani startup collaborates with CPEC to promote tourism for Pakistan

PakStockPhoto, an image library for Pakistan, has joined hands with All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) and Beijing People’s Association for Friendship to promote Pakistan through visuals during China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

PakStockPhoto’s photo exhibition titled “Promoting Pakistan Tourism and Culture” is being carried out through virtual platforms and is part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

“Exposure and education are key to promote tourism in Pakistan,” says Abid Azam, one of the founders of PakStockPhoto. “By showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty and alleviating their doubts through the right information, we can easily become the top tourist destination in the region,” he added.

Pakstockphoto is currently working towards the goal of showcasing Pakistan through powerful pictures and storytelling as a means to attract investment and tourism in the country.

The photo exhibition aims to educate Chinese investors regarding Pakistan’s culture, heritage, and diversity. This will help the country to bring more investment from China and to the rest of the world. It showcases a collection of 85 works of 37 artists from across Pakistan, depicting the many aspects of Pakistan’s beauty and cultural heritage.

