Pakistani startup VINNCORP raises $100,000 from HRSG

VINNCORP, a digital tech startup, has secured its first around of funding from HRSG, a leading people and business solutions firm. The six figure initial investment of US dollars 100000 from HRSG will help enhance VINNCORP’s reach both locally and globally.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Khurram Gulistan founder and CEO VINNCORP said “We are confident that this investment will help in refining VINNCORP’s product portfolio further, in addition to expanding our service provision beyond our current capacity.” Joining him the Co-founder and COO VINNCORP Mr. Khurram Kalimi an IBA alumni, added: “This has come at a time when uncertainty is high because of the prevailing pandemic and we are glad that we will also be able to create employment opportunities in the tech industry.”

Pakistan has more than 76 million internet users and more than 37 million active social media accounts offering tremendous opportunities of growth in the digital economy. The growth of VINNCORP will help create new jobs for local professionals and will also contribute positivity to the Pakistani economy.

Mr. Hasan Azhar, Group CEO, HRSG, the venture capitalist, said: “The passion of its founders and their commitment to delivering problem solving innovation is what attracted HRSG to VinnCorp. VinnCorp is a digital transformation startup, focused on unconventional, class leading solutions. Their philosophy of helping clients solve the impossible and their relentless commitment to building a diverse organization with the brightest minds is a recipe for excellence and has positioned VinnCorp for tremendous success in the years ahead. HRSG is proud to be a small part of this journey with VinnCorp, and is very excited about the future.”

VINNCORP, established in November 2017 by two former batch mates of FAST Karachi, with a background experience in leading companies like Microsoft HQ, Salesforce HQ, VMware and Oracle, Their aim is to provide hi tech products and services to clients dealing in B2B and B2C around the globe. Among the notable products is Brand Equity, a machine learning based social listening system which has filled the market gap that existed for such a facility in the industry. VINNCORP’s other products include Prent, a property management solution, SOCOL Chat, a secure group video chat platform, and Socol; which is the awards winning political campaign management platform that has been facilitating politicians in managing their voter relationship.