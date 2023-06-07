Pakistani Students Develop Drone Ambulance To Reach Flood Victims

Sukkur: Two young girls from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur created a model of a drone ambulance. The objective of the project is to deliver aid to flood-hit people.

Two students from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur have created a drone ambulance model to assist individuals affected by floods. Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul-Nisa Mirani are the final year students of Physics department. The talented girls show they asked for their prototype at the Annual Science Expo.

The organizer of the Expo said, “We should appreciate the students because they developed the idea and materialized it within limited facilities and resources.”

Their idea for the project was to use drone technology to improve healthcare delivery. The students said that “this kind of drone can be operated where a human cannot go. Through this ambulance drone, we can reach the stuck-up people with relief medicines and first aid. Even we can get information of such people who need help.”

However, the drone could be controlled by remote control and operated with the help of a mobile phone or laptop. A motor of 100KW has been installed in the drone.

The motor can run the battery for 30 to 40 minutes with an average speed of 70 meters per hour. The drone can carry up to 30 kg weight, and a first aid box is also inserted with the drone, states Sumaya Bhutto.

In addition, she also stated that”the drone would be able to deliver the aid to the affected people so named as an air ambulance. “If we install more powerful drone motors, they could carry more weight.”

Here it is essential to mention that a drone is a flying robot that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in its embedded system. It is an aerial vehicle that receives aerial commands from the operator.

It is initially developed for the military and aerospace industries; drones have the ability as they find their way. Different drones are capable of traveling varying distances and heights.

