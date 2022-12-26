Pakistani Students stand 2nd in Huawei ICT Competition 2022

Pakistan has secured second position in the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition 2022 held in Muscat, Oman yesterday. According to the statistics, 12,000 students from 135 universities attempted the nationwide test in which two teams comprising six students qualified for the Middle East Regional Finals from Pakistan.

Pakistani Team One including Faeez and Asad Anwar Arain from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro and Maryam Fareed from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) under Team Instructor Faheem Yar Khan Khuhawar secured the second position in the Middle East contest.

The other Pakistani consisting of Team Lead Umar Raza from FAST National University, Eman Yaqoob from LCWU, and Fatima Shafique from MUET, Jamshoro under the Team Instructor Zeeshan Iqbal could not bag any position in the finals.

The Jordan Team comprising students Hamzah Al-Zubaidi and Aws Al-Rayya from Princess Sumaya University for Technology and Yazan Al Shannik from Yarmouk University won the first prize of $20,000.

Other than Pakistan, Iraq Team One comprising Sadeem Moulood from Ninevah University, Mohammed Shakr from Salahaddin University, and Mohammed Hussein from the University of Anbar also got the second position.

The third prize went to the United Arab Emirates Team comprising Eyasu Araya and Simon Ftwi from Higher Colleges of Technology and Meriem Aoudia from the University of Sharjah, the Bahrain Team comprising Dana Kamal, Husain Hasan, and Joud Ebrahim from Bahrain Polytechnic, and the Kazakhstan Team comprising Nikolay Zhilaykov from the Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications, Aida Begaldarova from al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and Algeria Turarbekova from International Information Technology University.

There were 15 teams of the brightest young tech talents from 11 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iraq, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, and Kazakhstan.

The top winners will represent the Middle East and Central Asia in the Huawei Global Finals Competition that will take place in Shanghai, China next year.

Before the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition 2022, Huawei Pakistan also held an award ceremony for the winners of the Sixth Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 Global Final that took place in Shenzhen and drew to a close on June 25th. The award ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s First Prize-winning team consisting of; Sateesh Kumar, Iqra Fatima, and Bhagchand Meghwar, also in attendance were Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, and Public Relations Director Mr. Wu Han. During the ceremony, the team was awarded the first prize of 20,000 USD, along with mobile phones for each participant.

Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan congratulated the winners, “From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate every participant for their success in this competition. This has been the beginning of a great opportunity for you, and you have all walked away from this event with a deeper understanding of ICT and the potential to make a name for yourselves in the ICT industry.”

The competition has always been well received in Pakistan as it promotes innovation and creativity while serving as a link between the classroom and the professional workplace. Nurturing university students’ talent in Pakistan also contributes to increasing national ICT competitiveness while enhancing digital transformation efforts.

