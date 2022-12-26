IT Ministry Blames Telecom Providers for Poor Network and Mobile Signals

The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) just made a statement regarding poor network and mobile services in Pakistan. According to the IT Ministry, telecom providers are the ones that need to be blamed for it, since they have failed to upgrade their capacity and adjust with the increasing network demand in the country.

Senator Seemee Ezdi, while speaking to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Member (Compliance & Enforcement) ‘Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar’ complained that many people, even those living in inner cities, are experiencing poor network and Telecommunication services. “We are facing these issues everywhere even in a settled area like Lahore, and Motorways” she said.

Omar Malik, a member of the IT and Telecom Ministry agreed that telecom services in the country have degraded. ““I observed the same issues and they exist” he added.

Replying to the complaints, Dr. Khokhar said that Telcos have worked towards upgrading license requirements, however the import ban is restricting telecom providers from importing equipment that’s vital for them to meet the current demand thus the failure to import necessary equipment is what’s causing network issues throughout the country.

Talking about the failure to meet demands, a member of the telecom ministry said that over the last three and a half years, over 60 million internet connections have begun in the country, creating a demand that is very hard to meet, thus forming a lot of pressure.

