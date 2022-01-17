Pakistani woman-led gaming startup called GRID raises $1.3 million funding

In recent news, a Pakistani gaming startup led by women called Gaming Revolution for International Development Inc. (GRID) has closed $1.3 million in an oversubscribed seed round. This round was led by 11 Tribes Ventures and Blockchain Founders Fund and included Zell Capital, Realist Ventures, Formless Capital, and Mask Network. This had also included a Republic equity crowdfunding raise that was accumulated about $195,960.

Founded by Marium Nusrat, the startup aims to democratize content creation through video games. One of their latest projects, currently in development, is a platform called ‘Breshna’ which allows users to create purposeful video games without learning how to code. The term ‘Breshna’ is a Pashto word that means ‘lightening’.

As of now, the platform has registered over 1100 users with over 3000 video games already developed. The impact that Breshna has made led to its alpha version being ranked as #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. Upon hearing about the recent milestone achieved, the founder stated the following in a Medium post:

“Breshna operates at the intersection of 3 exploding tech trends; no-code content creation, serious games, and NFTs. Video games are powerful communication tools, but their use has been limited to entertainment due to the cost, skills, and time barriers associated with video game creation. Breshna breaks these barriers and empowers a non-tech audience to create purposeful video games at low cost, with no-code, and at lightning speed. With our investors’ support, we are now poised to build for a world where everyone, irrespective of their coding and design skills, can tell a story through video games.”

In regards to the latest investment, Mark Phillips, Managing Partner at 11 Tribes stated the following:

“Mariam and the team have built an organization and culture that is motivated by all the right reasons. Their disciplined operation of the company in such a lean and efficient manner gives investors a high level of confidence knowing that funding will truly be put to good use. Bottom line, Mariam and the team are capitalizing on the intersection of some very significant market trends and we at 11 Tribes Ventures are firm believers that they are onto something big. We’re thrilled to be along for the journey.”

GRID is now focusing on utilizing its recent funding to further enhance the user experience of Breshna and further create a global impact in the gaming industry.