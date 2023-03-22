Pakistan’s 5G Launch Might Get Delayed Again

According to the Minister of IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the delays in 5G launch are caused by severe economic downturns

Previously announced to take place by June 2023, the 5G launch in Pakistan might possibly get delayed again. This announcement comes as authorities are unsure if they are prepared to release the technology in Pakistan.

Talking to media officials on a tree plantation drive, the Minister of IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque gave out a statement saying that the delay in 5G rollout is caused by severe economic downturns in the country.

According to the IT Minister, the government is trying its best to launch 5G internet this year, however the current economic situation, import bans and the unavailability of letter of credits are what’s stopping the government from doing so.

Apart from economic downturns, another problem that will likely cause delays in the launch of 5G is difficulties in the selection of a permanent Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman.

PTA is the regulating authority for telecommunication systems and services in Pakistan.

It’s being said that the process of appointing a permanent PTA chairman is still under progress. IT Minister Haque, while speaking on the topic said that “it is hoped that the permanent chairman of PTA will be appointed soon”.

Apart from talking about delays in the 5G launch, the minister also discussed new energy conservation policies given out by the MoITT. Discussing the ‘one office one light’ policy, Hauqe said that initiatives like these will help decrease business costs while also protecting the environment.

