Microsoft to Launch its Own App Store on iOS Devices

Its suggested that Microsoft can launch its iOS app store by 2024, as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act will then allow all game developers to launch their own app stores

As the European Union Digital Markets act goes on to allow all game creators to launch individual play stores by 2024, Xbox owner Microsoft plans to release its own play store for iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

It’s suggested that this Microsoft playstore will contain all applications that are currently available on Xbox, alongside some famous Xbox games, depending upon their compatibility with the Apple devices.

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act, will make sure that all independent game developers are free to create and sell games through their own play stores that can be downloaded on the iOS and iPadOS.

Like many other game developers concerned with the monopoly Apple has over the App store, Microsoft has become the one of many companies to make preparations for releasing their own play store for iOS devices.

This news was first released by Microsoft’s gaming chief Phil Spencer, who said that the company plans to release its own playstore for not just iOS but Android as well.

The iOS Microsoft playstore is expected to go live by March 2024, once Microsoft finalizes its $69 billion acquisition deal with Activision Blizzard.

According to the gaming chief, Microsoft wants people to enjoy its games and even related content on mobile devices, however the current situation doesn’t allow them to do so. Once the company establishes its own playstore on Android and iOS devices, we might see these plans turning into a reality.

Finally having their own playstore on iOS, Microsoft will be able to launch all its games on the iOS, without ever having to list the games on the app store and ultimately avoiding Apple’s 30% cut from sales.

