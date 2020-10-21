Pakistan’s first shared cloud kitchen network HOTPOD launched

Hotpod, Pakistan’s first shared cloud kitchen launched recently in Karachi. Hotpod is a Kitchen as a Service (KaaS) platform that enables restaurants and food owners to expand their network by providing a managed kitchen infrastructure with minimum capital risk, zero hassle, time saving and excellence in customer service.

According to Euromonitor, the global cloud kitchen market is set to grow to USD 01 Trillion by 2030 and Hotpod is the first company to bring this concept to Pakistan. With 100,000+ food outlets across Pakistan, Hotpod will help them grow their business by increasing their consumer base and experience through hyperlocal food delivery.

Abdus Samad Rashid, Founder and CEO Hotpod said, “Considering the growth in food e-commerce, love for quality food and the youth population of the country we feel this is a massive opportunity for restaurants, aggregators and corporates to take the hyperlocal food delivery to the next level. We are enabling the food industry to unlock PKR 20 billion+ potential from untapped markets.”

Hotpod is launching its operations from 3 kitchens in Karachi and plans to expand to 50+ shared cloud kitchens across Pakistan in the next 3 years. Many food brands have already signed up and many have shown great interest in expanding nationwide via the Hotpod network.

Hotpod is focused on providing Pakistani consumers more choices in food and making available the brands they love via aggregators, call centres and online ordering platforms. Hotpod adds value to the food business ecosystem with delivery services, consumer feedback system and brand analytics that are unmatched in the Pakistani market.

Hotpod is backed by Singapore based High Output Ventures (HOV) and strategic local investors.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk