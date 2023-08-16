‘I Am Currently Learning About Morocco’s Ibn Batuta:Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, a tech giant owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink, recently unveiled his interest in learning about a person named ‘Ibn-e-Batuta. Ibn-e-Batuta was a maghrebi traveller and scholar. Over thirty years, Ibn Battuta traveled to many parts of the world. He traveled more than any other explorer and told stories about every region.

Elon Musk announced in a Wednesday post on ‘X’ while recommending a broadcast. According to the post, I Highly recommend “The Explorers” podcast for stories of the exploration of many cultures over the ages.”

In addition, he also said he “Is currently learning about Ibn Battuta, an amazingly widely traveled Islamic explorer.”

Born in 1304, Abu Abdullah Muhammad Ibn-e-Batuta was a renowned traveler and scholar of fantastic descent. He is not only a Muslim traveler but also wrote a book, ‘the Rihlah.’ His outstanding dedication and work depict his extensive travels covering almost 75,000 miles (120,000 km) in trips to almost all Muslim countries. He traveled to many parts of the world. He documented his experiences in a travelogue A Gift to Those Who Contemplate the Wonders of Cities and the Marvels of Travelling,” commonly known as the “Rihla” (The Travel).

Ibn Batuta belongs to a family that produced several Muslim judges. He is famous for his traveling history. He received his early education in his native town of Tangier. At 21, he started his first journey by taking pilgrims to Mecca for Hajj.

He planned to fulfill his religious duty and wanted to pursue his studies under the guidance of Muslim scholars of Egypt. Later, he fulfilled his dream by taking education from Muslim scholars he met during his journey.

His historical account provides valuable insights into the cultural, social, and political landscapes of the places Ibn-Batuta in the 14th century.

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur who confounded the electric payment firm PayPal and established SpaceX. According to Musk, humanity has to become a multi-planet species. In 2002, he founded space exploration technologies SpaceX to make more affordable rockets.

Not only that, Musk also owns an automobile company named Tesla. Tesla is one of the companies which produces electric cars. In 2006, Tesla produced its first car, the Roadster, which could travel 245 miles on a single charge.

Recently, Elon Musk also acquired Twitter, a social media platform. He aims to facilitate people by providing as many advanced things as possible.

His interest in learning about Ibn-Batuta will surely bring something innovative.

