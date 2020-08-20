Pakistan’s IT industry is seeing rapid progress despite of COVID-19 pandemic: Syed Aminul Haque

Syed Aminul Haque, the Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication, said that Pakistan’s Information and Technology industry had been rapidly progressing, and all possible steps are taken to promote this sector.

Aminul Haque expressed his opinions while addressing the IT Export Awards 2019 by the Pakistan Software Export Board, an attached department of the ministry of IT and Telecom.

Amin said that the role of the Telecommunication and IT sector has been vital in Pakistan’s economic growth. He also said that the government of Pakistan was interested in working closely with the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sector for assimilating the policies and measures that would effectively energize both exports and technology adoption.

The IT industry is earning foreign exchange for the country, growing at a phenomenal rate, creating high-paying jobs, and upgrading citizens’ productivity and quality of life through unique technological solutions.

Furthermore, he told the participants that the fiscal year 2019 – 2020 has proved to be a great year for IT and ITeS export.

During the event, he said: “a record of $1.231 billion has been received in IT and ITeS export remittances at a growth rate of 23.7 1% compared to fy19. We are setting a target of 5 billion for IT export remittances by fy23 and will provide all the necessary support to achieve the target.

Amin also said that the Information and Technology industry could become one of the biggest industries highlighting that the national exchequer was blooming because of IT export.

According to him, work is underway on the IT Park Islamabad, and its groundbreaking would be conducted by the end of 2020. In contrast, the IT park for Gilgit will be inaugurated soon, and work is also underway for the IT Park Karachi.

At the end of the event, Amin said: “Events such as these need be held more frequently. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Pakistan Software Export Board is making all possible efforts to facilitate the IT industry. My doors are open for viable suggestions for improving the IT industry growth.”

The Federal Minister congratulation all the award winners and praises their efforts of increasing export running of Pakistan, their potential investment in the country, and generation of job opportunities for the youth.

