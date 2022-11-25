PIA to Start Providing Mobile Charging Points in its Aircrafts

The PIA officials were directed to provide the charging points in a meeting with Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique

PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) just recently announced that it will now be providing charging points in its aircrafts in order to enhance the aircraft service.

Khawaja Saad Rafique the federal minister for aviation in Pakistan, has been directing the national flag carrier PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) for the production of charging points in aircrafts for travellers ease.

As per sources, Khawaja Saad Rafique made statements regarding production of charging points in aircrafts on 24th of November, Thursday to the Pakistan International Airlines.

In continuation to this the federal aviation minister also brought in light the points which revolve around the Airline for improving its branding quality as well as increasing the current provided facilities for customers.

All these measures and instructions were discussed in a high level session. The session was chaired by Khawaja Saad Rafique and was accompanied by a large number of officials, such as from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Airport Security Force (ASF) and senior officials from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

