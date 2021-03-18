PITB invites applications for the Regional Plan 9 startup launchpad

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has invited young aspiring entrepreneurs from Punjab to submit their startup ideas for incubation with the Regional Plan 9 launchpad. However, the applications are only open for startups based in Bahawalpur, Lahore & Sargodha. Those wishing to apply can submit their ideas on the following links provided by the PITB:

Lahore: https://tinyurl.com/launchpadBWPSGD

Bahawalpur and Sargodha: https://tinyurl.com/lahorelaunchpad

Here are some of the key benefits offered by the Plan 9 incubator program, which has introduced 9 incubators housed in public sector universities:

Zero Equity

Monthly stipends

Free office space

Networking Opportunities

Business development initiatives

Mentorship and guidance

Regional Plan 9, a key project by the PITB, aims to foster a technology-driven entrepreneurial mindset among the youth across the Punjab province. Previously the Plan 9 launchpad was introduced in Faisalabad, Multan, Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, “to focus on the challenges our nation is facing during the global pandemic find innovative solutions for the new normal.”

Plan 9 previously entered partnerships with startup incubators in the US to promote Pakistani Startups while also launching ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp’ for young children.

It needs to be noted that despite the substantial efforts to promote startup culture in Pakistan, the government’s constant failure to convince PayPal to begin operations in Pakistan has so far become a bottleneck for further growth of IT exports. Additionally, the recent measures to issue notices to freelancers could further impact the IT exports and the remittances they bring.

The major tech-stakeholders in Pakistan have also expressed concerns over the government’s attempts to tax the IT sector while thinking of it as a cash-cow.

Read More: PITB to host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow in collaboration with Ejad Labs