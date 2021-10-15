News, Technology

PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Department to implement e-Library and e-Procurement System

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 36 sec read>

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed two separate Agreements with the Punjab Irrigation Department. The Agreements are related to the implementation of the e-Procurement System and e-Library for the department.

The event was presided by Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and was held at Arfa Software Technology Park. Secretary Irrigation Punjab Saif Anjum, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Director IT Muhammad Kashif Farooq, JD Citizen Contact Center (CCC) Ali Zeb, and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.
DG e-Governance Sajid Latif signed both the Agreements on behalf of PITB while representatives of Punjab Irrigation Department, Chief Strategic Planning and Reform Unit (SPRU) M. Amir Khan, and Senior Research Officer Adnan Hassan, signed the Agreements for e-Procurement System and e-Library respectively.

According to the Agreements, PITB will extend its support in digitizing the entire data of the department through the e-Library initiative whereas the e-Procurement System will facilitate them by automating the manual procurement processes ensuring improved accountability, greater transparency, and better public service delivery.

PITB
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking System to ensure ease of monitoring and Transparency

in Mobile, News
Oct 15, 2021  ·  

The end of passwords is near, a ‘password-less’ era coming soon

in News, Technology
Oct 14, 2021  ·  

Witnessing challenges and opportunities firsthand, Careem leadership gets on wheels to deliver food

in News
Oct 14, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking System to ensure ease of monitoring and Transparency