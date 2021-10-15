PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Department to implement e-Library and e-Procurement System

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed two separate Agreements with the Punjab Irrigation Department. The Agreements are related to the implementation of the e-Procurement System and e-Library for the department.

The event was presided by Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and was held at Arfa Software Technology Park. Secretary Irrigation Punjab Saif Anjum, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Director IT Muhammad Kashif Farooq, JD Citizen Contact Center (CCC) Ali Zeb, and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.

DG e-Governance Sajid Latif signed both the Agreements on behalf of PITB while representatives of Punjab Irrigation Department, Chief Strategic Planning and Reform Unit (SPRU) M. Amir Khan, and Senior Research Officer Adnan Hassan, signed the Agreements for e-Procurement System and e-Library respectively.

According to the Agreements, PITB will extend its support in digitizing the entire data of the department through the e-Library initiative whereas the e-Procurement System will facilitate them by automating the manual procurement processes ensuring improved accountability, greater transparency, and better public service delivery.