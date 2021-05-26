News, Technology

PITB to upgrade TEVTA’s citizen contact services through digitization

According to a press release issued by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the IT board and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have signed a contract to upgrade TEVTA’s customer services through PITB’s Citizen Contact Center (CCC).

The contract was signed by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique at Arfa Software Technology Park. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG Procurement (TEVTA) Amir Aziz and other senior officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.

According to the contract, CCC would render 9 AM to 5 PM services to the general public to address their queries, complaints and suggestions related to TEVTA. CCC would also provide a toll-free helpline available on 0800 83882. Through this contract, TEVTA aims to cater to the youth’s concerns to educate and empower them through TEVTA’s technical and vocational services. PITB’s CCC is the first government-to-citizen (G2C) contact center offering several services, including SMS messages, Robo Calls, and Live Agents Calls. With TEVTA on board, CCC is now offering services to 30 government departments across Punjab.

