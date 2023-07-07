PML-N Plans To Relaunch Its Flagship Project: PM Shares Laptop Distribution Ceremony

In a tweet filled with anticipation, PM Shehbaz shared a picture of a laptop and a bag, exclaiming, “Ek waari fir” (one more time). According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the much-awaited laptop distribution ceremony is scheduled to take place today, on Friday.

The laptop scheme holds great significance as it serves as the flagship project of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was initially spearheaded during PM Shehbaz’s tenure as the chief minister of Punjab. Recognizing the power and potential of technology in empowering the youth, PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of providing laptops to the younger generation, stating, “I am giving laptops to the youth, not Kalashnikov [rifle].” This statement, made during the launching ceremony of the PM’s Youth Loan Program in February of this year, aimed to remind critics that these devices served as crucial tools for education during the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with the commitment to empower students and bridge the digital divide, the government recently announced its decision to distribute a minimum of 100,000 laptops to students enrolled in public-sector higher education institutions as part of phase three of the PM’s Laptop Scheme. This initiative, introduced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after assuming office in 2013, encompassed a comprehensive development package worth Rs20 billion aimed at uplifting the country’s youth. The package comprised six projects, with the laptop scheme being a prominent component.

The primary objective behind the initiative was to equip the country’s youth with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in the modern world, where the economic landscape is rapidly evolving through technology. Speaking on December 14, 2022, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs, emphasized the significance of the project. She stated that it aimed to provide an enabling environment for Pakistani youth to compete globally and ensure they are on par with their counterparts worldwide.

To ensure inclusivity and promote gender equality, the laptop distribution program incorporated specific measures. Fifty percent of the laptops would be allocated to women, recognizing the importance of empowering female students and encouraging their active participation in education and technology. Additionally, the scheme also took into account the needs of transgender individuals by including them as beneficiaries. Furthermore, in an effort to address regional disparities, the Balochistan quota for laptop distribution has been doubled, ensuring greater access and opportunities for students from the province.

As the distribution ceremony approaches, there is palpable excitement and anticipation among the youth who are eagerly awaiting the receipt of these laptops. This initiative has the potential to transform their educational journey, providing them with access to digital resources, research materials, and online learning platforms. The laptops will serve as catalysts for their academic and professional growth, enabling them to harness the power of technology and compete effectively in a globalized world.

The PML-N’s flagship laptop distribution project represents a significant step towards empowering the youth of Pakistan. By equipping them with laptops, the government is fostering a culture of innovation, digital literacy, and skills development. It is a testament to the commitment to invest in the country’s future and ensure that its young population is equipped with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. As the laptop distribution ceremony unfolds, it marks yet another milestone in the journey towards a digitally empowered Pakistan, where the potential of its youth is unleashed, and opportunities for growth and progress abound.

