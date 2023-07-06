Microsoft Launches AI Image Creator: Is it Really Better Than DALL-E 2?

Generating images similar to top AI image generators, Microsoft’s new AI Image Creator is free and you don’t even need Edge to get access

Microsoft has just launched its AI Image creator and it is giving some serious competition to all other leading image generation tools. Created using an advanced version of the DALL-E 2, the image creator is reported to often perform even better than OpenAI’s DALL-E 2.

Similar to all other AI Image generators, the Microsoft Image Creator takes in a text prompt where users describe the image they want and then get results based on those prompts.

Users trying to access the image creator can simply go to Bing.com/Create and then log into or sign up for their Microsoft account.

Unlike the Bing Chat feature, the image creator does not require users to be on Microsoft Edge, making it much more accessible.

Similar to images generated by the Microsoft image generator might not always be truly lifelike and have some errors here and there, but the results are still exciting to look at.

Apart from using the feature directly, users can also use it on Bing Chat where it works almost similarly and gives the same results.

However, one advantage of using the Bing Chat is the ability to give out follow up requests on the images that you have generated, for example if you generate the picture of Zebra through Bing Chat, you can also ask Bing Chat to make the Zebra wear a hat in your follow up prompt.

Here’s how Bing’s Image Creator recommends you format your prompts: Adjective + Noun + Verb + Style.

