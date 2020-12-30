Police & CPLC launch app for verification of corporate workers

Employers now have a tool that they can use to know exactly who they are hiring! This development comes as a result of the efforts made by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Safe Pakistan Welfare Trust to launch Tasdeeq, an app that allows one to verify and run background checks on workers before getting them on board.

In a post shared on LinkedIn , Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue and Co-founder Safe Pakistan Welfare Trust Muhammad Janjua announced that the Tasdeeq app is finally live and can now be used by industrial and commercial businesses.

In the short clip attached to the post, SSP Capt (R) Faisal Chachar explains that big and small corporations can use Tasdeeq to not only register thousands of workers, but also run background checks on them in order to determine if they have a criminal record in mere minutes.

According to Chachar, the business community will find the service incredibly beneficial in terms of securing itself against malicious individuals thereby enabling itself to thrive and make unhindered progress.

Here is how you can use Tasdeeq to get free police verification of your corporate workers in four easy steps:

1). Go to the website: www.tasdeeq.org

2). Click on “Register your Corporate/Business Workers Registration & Police Verification”

3). Sign up and create a new account

4). Upload a CSV file as per the given format

And voila! Just like that, you will obtain the thorough background information necessary to make an informed decision on hiring a corporate job applicant.