PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Joins TikTok; Gets Trolled By Twitter

Named @bbzppp, Bilawal Bhutto’s Twitter account currently has more than 5500 followers, but the numbers are sure to go up after his official announcement

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister ‘Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’ just made an official announcement about joining TikTok. The chairman, just yesterday tweeted a photo that displayed his new TikTok profile picture and invited his followers to join him on the platform.

Bilawal captioned the photo with a ‘#newprofilepic’ hashtag, the account username mentioned in the picture goes by @bbzppp which evidently is an acronym for (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party).

This tweet by Bilawal Bhutto proves that the @bbzppp is his official and only Twitter account, however TikTok is filled with his fake accounts that have amassed a lot more followers than his official account.

When going through Bilawal’s official Twitter account, you would find that he posts short portrait videos mostly about his work and campaigns for the PPP. This shows that Bilawal intends to use his TikTok account solely for promoting and running campaigns for PPP.

The public image of TikTok is kind of tarnished in Pakistan, this is because the platform is mostly filled with low quality and not so well thought out content. Therefore as soon as Bilawal announced that he has an account on the platform, the foreign minister started receiving a lot of hate.

Who posts this as a profile picture? Asked a Twitter user, foreign minister of Pakistan playing Tiktok from the US said another.

