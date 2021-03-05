News

President Alvi wants government audits to be completely computerized

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 28 sec read>

The President of Pakistan – Dr. Arif Alvi directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to streamline the auditing mechanism with the use of latest technology for improving financial management. Dr. Alvi emphasized on the importance for specialized training for the DAGP officials.

President Alvi expressed his views while chairing a briefing by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jehangir, on reforms being undertaken by the DAGP. The AGP briefed the president about the audit related reforms being undertaken by the institution to enhance tranparancy.

The President also stressed upon the need for computerizing the entire auditing processes for eliminating corrupt practices.

The auditor general of Pakistan serves as the premier institution for ensuring fiscal transparency in all government operations and identifying any irregularities arising out of corrupt practices.

