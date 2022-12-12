President UMT Announces 114 Scholarships for OIC Member States

UMT will host a gathering of top Muslim scientists next year; says the Secretary General of OIC

Lahore, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President University of Management and Technology (UMT) met with His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during his visit to Pakistan and announced 114 scholarships for OIC member states. These scholarships are part of the OIC Scholarship Program, funded by UMT and aimed at providing educational opportunities to students from OIC member countries.

Assistant Secretary General OIC Askar Mussinov, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador of Pakistan in OIC and Professor Sajjad Qamar were also present at the meeting.

The scholarships will cover tuition fees and expenses and provide mentorship and counseling services to students. Scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate studies in various fields including business, engineering, science and humanities.

Ibrahim Murad, President UMT appreciated the efforts of Secretary General OIC to promote education in the Islamic world. Mr. Murad said that these scholarships would play a vital role in the education and capacity building of OIC member state’s youth. Research based Higher Education is the only key to strengthen the Muslim countries; he added. President UMT also stated that UMT would always welcome students and faculty across the globe to transform learners to leaders through research and quality education.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha admired the vision of Ibrahim Murad and congratulated UMT on being ranked 1st in Pakistan in private sector universities. H.E. also appreciated the educational efforts of UMT and said that UMT is dedicated to helping students from OIC member countries access quality education to develop skills necessary to succeed in today’s global economy. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha expressed that these scholarships will help to bridge the educational gap between OIC member countries and the rest of the world.

In addition, it was agreed in the meeting that UMT will host a gathering of top Muslim scientists next year. The gathering will aim to promote cooperation and exchange of ideas between Muslim scientists worldwide.

Later, Ibrahim Murad presented a souvenir to H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.