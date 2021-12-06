PriceOye.pk partners with United Bank Limited to provide BNPL payment option to credit card users of UBL

United Bank Limited and PriceOye have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership by signing an agreement for the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Option as one of their forms of Payment Methods. This is to provide customers with a shopping experience that includes a new payment option that allows them to pay for large purchases with no markup, instant approval, and no down payment.

“This new payment trend is being introduced as a consumer-friendly form of credit to help spread out the costs of items, particularly high-value items. It can implicitly help consumers overcome difficult financial situations and adopt a more cautious shopping approach”, said Adnan Shaffi, CEO and Co-Founder PriceOye.

PriceOye has established itself over the years as one of Pakistan’s most reliable eCommerce platforms for purchasing consumer electronics by removing counterfeits, creating trust, and helping customers make better purchase decisions by providing comprehensive product information and product reviews. With an Easy Instalment Payment Option, consumers can buy products from priceoye.pk, and pay back later in 3, 6, 9, or 12 months plans.

PriceOye is also working with all other renowned Pakistani banks & other BNPL Players to make this service available to all credit & debit card customers in order to improve the consumer experience and make it more frictionless.

PriceOye.pk is a technological leader with a simple mission: to redefine Pakistani consumers’ shopping experiences by providing exceptional, hassle-free delivery of desired products at their doorsteps. In doing this we hope to advance Pakistan’s digital economy by empowering local talent and businesses to fulfill their needs.