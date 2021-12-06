Tesla is set to release a futuristic all-electric ATV for kids

Tesla being the major brand in the electric vehicle ecosystem has now officially decided to launch an all-electric All-Terrain-Vehicle (ATV) for kids which is called ‘Cyberquad’. This electric vehicle is meant for kids between the age of 8-15.

The ATV gives a rather futuristic look which almost feels like the concept of this vehicle was inspired by a Transformers movie. The ATV can support weight up to 68 kg which rocks an all-steel frame with a cushioned seat. Aside from the looks, the ATV is powered by a single electric motor and a small lithium-ion battery which gives around 24km of electric range while ensuring a top speed of 20km/h.

Despite the Cyberquad looking the ideal vehicle for all terrains, the company mentioned that the ATV is only meant for light use and given the fact it takes 5 hours to fully charge. However, it is to be noted that the usage of the vehicle is highly dependent upon how the person actually rides and in what style and terrain.

The Cyberquad was such a whopping success that the first batch was sold out within minutes of its launch. The ATV currently has a price tag of $1,900 which can be found on the official website of Tesla. However, once purchased delivery takes around 2-4 days depending upon where you reside in.