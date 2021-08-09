News, Technology

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inspects Pakistani-Developed Electronic Voting Machine

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 34 sec read>

In recent news, Prime Minister Imran Khan made an inspection of the electronic voting machine (EVM) which was developed by the country’s science ministry. Upon the conclusion of his inspection, the Prime Minister expressed his optimism and mentioned that Pakistan will finally have elections with transparency where all contestants will accept the results.

In addition, the Federal Minister had also invited members from the National Assembly to share their constructive remarks on the machine. Apart from the National Assembly, the machine will also be presented to the provincial assemblies and members and will also use the machine to place in their votes.

Later on, the machine will be presented to the Senate chairman on August 10th and later on moved on to a presentation to the NA speaker on August 11th.

electronic voting machines PM Imran Khan
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Meet The World’s Smallest 4G Phone, The Mony Mint

in Mobile, News
Aug 9, 2021  ·  

Pakistan Receives New Consignment Of Sinopharm Vaccine

in News
Aug 9, 2021  ·  

Pakistani firms have potential to enter the Fortune Global 500, say experts

in News
Aug 9, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistan Receives New Consignment Of Sinopharm Vaccine