Prime Minister Imran Khan Inspects Pakistani-Developed Electronic Voting Machine

In recent news, Prime Minister Imran Khan made an inspection of the electronic voting machine (EVM) which was developed by the country’s science ministry. Upon the conclusion of his inspection, the Prime Minister expressed his optimism and mentioned that Pakistan will finally have elections with transparency where all contestants will accept the results.

Inspecting Pakistani-made electronic voting machines by our Science & Technology Ministry. Looks like finally we will have elections in Pakistan where all contestants will accept the results . Congratulations to Shibli Faraz and his team. pic.twitter.com/9UySGvhiU0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2021

In addition, the Federal Minister had also invited members from the National Assembly to share their constructive remarks on the machine. Apart from the National Assembly, the machine will also be presented to the provincial assemblies and members and will also use the machine to place in their votes.

Later on, the machine will be presented to the Senate chairman on August 10th and later on moved on to a presentation to the NA speaker on August 11th.