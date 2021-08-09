Pakistan Receives New Consignment Of Sinopharm Vaccine

In recent news, the officials from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination announced that a new consignment of Sinopharm vaccines consisting of nearly 528,000 doses has finally arrived in Pakistan.

In addition, another consignment consisting of 792,000 jabs hence leading to a total of 2 million doses. This will come in handy as recently Karachi is facing a sudden shortage of COVID vaccines.

Moreover, the health department officials have mentioned that even the vaccine reserves have been exhausted while supplies to inoculation centers located at New Karachi, Liaquatabad, and Lyari have been suspended.

However, the health officials mentioned that the federal government aims to procure more than 30 million vaccine doses in August in order to ensure that majority of the population is vaccinated before the COVID situation becomes even worse.