Prime Minister Imran khan will visit NRTC today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation or NRTC today where he will be given a complete insight regarding the ventilators’ production in the organizations. Fawad Chaudhary the Federal Minister of Science and technology will also accompany him in this visit.

Earlier in June, Fawad Chaudhry informed the media that the first batch of locally manufactured ventilators will be soon handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA. According to Radio Pakistan, NRTC has become the very first organization in the country that has generated the indigenous manufacturing of the ventilators.

According to the official website of NRTC, about 250 to 300 units can be manufactured per month that will continually comfort Pakistan in these stressful times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his opinion regarding the smart lockdown saying he is proud of his team for helping him navigate through the COVID 19 crisis in the country. Imran Khan also said if Pakistan continued to follow the Standard Operating Procedures or SOPs, soon enough the country will be tackling the COVID-19 crisis successfully.

On the other hand, The Federal Minster Fawad Chaudhary also showed optimism that the country would be able to meet its own needs for ventilators and would also be able to export the equipment shortly.

