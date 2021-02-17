Prime Minister shows dissatisfaction towards IT task force’s slow progress

In a recent high-level meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed disappointment owing to the lack of progress of the IT taskforce concerning the telecom sector during the past two years.

According to the Prime Minister, despite having two years to oversee the respective terms of reference (TORs) there had been no concrete progression towards the TORs except a few out of the many assigned ones. The Prime Minister further emphasized the importance of the IT sector to further accelerate the development of the country.

The education minister highlighted the requirement of building sustainable IT facilities to further promote online education and enhance existing internet connections during the pandemic situation. Moreover, in a presentation, the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division had briefed the cabinet that the IT task force had been approved by the federal cabinet on October 5, 2018, while the minister of IT and Telecom was to oversee the task force as its Chair.

The task force is responsible for overseeing current IT developments and executing strategic ideas to further enhance the tech ecosystem in Pakistan. Furthermore, the task force will review the existing rules and regulations and oversee any loopholes to further facilitate IT procurement by the public sector on modern lines. The effort will particularly include the local ICT SMEs and respective minorities.

Furthermore, the task forced will make recommendations to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. The Chairman of the task force will keep a check on all TORs ensuring their completion within a stipulated period of time.