News, Technology

Microsoft Edge is adding a Kids Mode for a much safer experience

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 45 sec read>

Since January 15, 2020, Microsoft’s flagship browser known as Microsoft Edge has become a booming success after adopting Chromium’s features. The new Edge Chromium has become the go-to alternative browser due to Chrome being known well for notoriously hogging computer resources.

With all the exciting features and updates constantly coming to Edge, Microsoft is set to launch a ‘Kids Mode’ on the browser for a safer browsing experience for children. Kids Mode can be enabled by selecting it from the profile picker in the browser. Kids Mode allows custom browser themes, a SafeSearch version of Bing to restrict children from heading into any harmful sites, and even a setting feature where parents can allow children to use only the appropriate websites.

Not only that but parents can also edit the list of approved content from the ‘Family’ section of the browser’s settings. Though Kids Mode is not relatively something new as it is now becoming more and more common in apps and even streaming services but the addition of a Kids Mode is helpful for any parent as the internet is a massive pool full of information and harmful material.

The feature will initially set out to Edge Insider’s in beta version and will be later on available globally to all.

Beta Update Kids Mode Microsoft Microsoft Edge Safe Browsing tools web browser
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

New smartphones will have an additional second screen in 2021

in Mobile, News
Feb 17, 2021  ·   37 sec read
Google-techjuice

Australia vs Google – The “push back” against Google’s dominance continues

in Technology
Feb 17, 2021  ·   1 min read

Prime Minister shows dissatisfaction towards IT task force’s slow progress

in News, Telecom
Feb 17, 2021  ·   53 sec read
Up Next:Google-techjuice Australia vs Google – The “push back” against Google’s dominance continues